CME Group Inc (CME) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 399,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,071 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $75,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 4,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $795,846.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,799.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Bernacchi sold 10,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total transaction of $1,794,880.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,474,191.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,109 shares of company stock valued at $8,572,206. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $191.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.47.

CME stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $172.47. 295,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,940. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $153.90 and a 1-year high of $197.08. The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

