Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (ASX:APT) insider Clifford Rosenberg sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$19.80 ($14.04), for a total value of A$2,969,400.00 ($2,105,957.45).

Shares of Afterpay Touch Group stock opened at A$20.21 ($14.33) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -146.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.46.

Get Afterpay Touch Group alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Clifford Rosenberg Sells 150,000 Shares of Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (APT) Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/clifford-rosenberg-sells-150000-shares-of-afterpay-touch-group-ltd-apt-stock.html.

Afterpay Touch Group Limited operates as a payments company in Australia. The company offers a customer centric, omni channel retail service that facilitates commerce between retail merchants and their end-customers through a platform, which allows retail merchants to offer customers the ability to buy products on a buy now, receive now, pay later' basis.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Afterpay Touch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afterpay Touch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.