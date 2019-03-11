Citigroup Lowers Autoliv (ALV) Price Target to $80.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ALV. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Autoliv from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoliv from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Autoliv from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Autoliv presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.54.

NYSE:ALV opened at $76.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $67.26 and a twelve month high of $115.37.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.31%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,524 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $122,971.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,883.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 235,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after acquiring an additional 101,306 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

