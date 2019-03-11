Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 866.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,310 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Bottomline Technologies worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider Nigel K. Savory sold 6,723 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $338,099.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 6,014 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $290,716.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,679 shares of company stock worth $767,679. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPAY opened at $47.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.96. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.79 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.73 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

