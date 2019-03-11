Cibc Bank USA Has $632,000 Position in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Cibc Bank USA decreased its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in United Technologies by 17.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 223,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33,626 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Technologies by 30.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,016,000 after purchasing an additional 33,575 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 59,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its holdings in United Technologies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 223,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in United Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 43,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Shares of United Technologies stock opened at $124.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $100.48 and a twelve month high of $144.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

In other United Technologies news, CEO Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 16,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $2,099,748.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,211 shares in the company, valued at $8,888,010.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 35,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total transaction of $4,449,979.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,352 shares of company stock worth $11,974,093 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UTX shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $147.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.93.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cibc Bank USA Has $632,000 Position in United Technologies Co. (UTX)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/cibc-bank-usa-has-632000-position-in-united-technologies-co-utx.html.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.