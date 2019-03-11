CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,659 Shares of Adobe Inc (ADBE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,519 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Adobe by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 928 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 17,500 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 760 shares of the software company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,158 shares of the software company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Adobe from $309.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. DZ Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.44.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.13, for a total value of $774,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,680,351.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Shantanu Narayen sold 139,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total value of $34,315,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,344 shares of company stock valued at $69,007,648. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $254.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $204.95 and a 1 year high of $277.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

