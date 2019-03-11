CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,167,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,403,000 after purchasing an additional 410,107 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,511,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,530 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137,498 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,971,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6,440.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,355,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $42.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.19. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $46.26.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $243,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,695,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,503 shares of company stock worth $3,141,621. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

