CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.03 Million Position in DTE Energy Co (DTE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in DTE Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in DTE Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,330,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,004,000 after acquiring an additional 75,242 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in DTE Energy by 393.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 13,932 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in DTE Energy by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 5,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Macquarie set a $123.00 price target on DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.42.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $123.20 on Monday. DTE Energy Co has a 1 year low of $94.25 and a 1 year high of $123.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.73.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In other news, insider Trevor F. Lauer sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $208,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,641.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $1,313,290.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 79,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,977.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,835. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

