CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 4,405 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $71.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $79.34.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 46.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director James S. Riepe sold 4,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $274,136.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,385.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gooley sold 29,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $1,814,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,205 shares of company stock worth $14,011,530. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

