Chiasma (CHMA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.35

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 1250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHMA shares. ValuEngine raised Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Chiasma in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.84 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Roth Capital started coverage on Chiasma in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Chiasma in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $97.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). Sell-side analysts forecast that Chiasma Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chiasma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chiasma by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chiasma by 100.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 17,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chiasma by 51.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 27,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Chiasma by 20.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

About Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

