Chemical Financial Co. (CHFC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chemical Financial were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Chemical Financial by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemical Financial in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemical Financial in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemical Financial in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Chemical Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHFC opened at $42.90 on Monday. Chemical Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Chemical Financial had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemical Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Chemical Financial’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHFC shares. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Chemical Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Chemical Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

Chemical Financial Company Profile

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

