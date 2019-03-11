Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Chatham Lodging Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years. Chatham Lodging Trust has a payout ratio of 68.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.09. 345,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,083. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 4.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLDT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/chatham-lodging-trust-cldt-declares-0-11-monthly-dividend.html.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 136 hotels totaling 18,616 rooms/suites, comprised of 41 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,117 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,499 rooms/suites.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.