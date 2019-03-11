Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.
Chatham Lodging Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years. Chatham Lodging Trust has a payout ratio of 68.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.
Shares of NYSE CLDT traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.09. 345,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,083. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.22.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLDT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 136 hotels totaling 18,616 rooms/suites, comprised of 41 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,117 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,499 rooms/suites.
Featured Article: Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.