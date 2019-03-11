Central European Media Enterprises (CETV) & PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (PBSFY) Head to Head Survey

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) and PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Central European Media Enterprises alerts:

This table compares Central European Media Enterprises and PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central European Media Enterprises 24.24% 70.53% 6.16% PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR 10.94% 39.90% 7.24%

11.6% of Central European Media Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Central European Media Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Central European Media Enterprises does not pay a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Central European Media Enterprises and PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central European Media Enterprises $703.91 million 1.25 $157.69 million N/A N/A PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR $4.61 billion 0.87 $532.37 million N/A N/A

PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Central European Media Enterprises.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Central European Media Enterprises and PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central European Media Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Central European Media Enterprises has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Central European Media Enterprises beats PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central European Media Enterprises

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Warner Media, LLC.

About PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through four segments: Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations. The Digital Entertainment segment provides online video include maxdome, a pay-video-on-demand portal; and Studio71, a digital studio. It is also involved in the areas of artist management, music, and live entertainment. The Digital Ventures & Commerce segment includes online travel vertical, online price comparison, and online dating area, as well as vertical lifestyle commerce and the SevenVentures business. The Content Production & Global Sales segment produces and sells programming content under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Unterföhring, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Central European Media Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central European Media Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.