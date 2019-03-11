CECO Environmental (CECE) PT Set at $10.00 by Maxim Group

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) has been given a $10.00 target price by analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.12% from the company’s previous close.

CECE has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CECE opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.04 million, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $9.18.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.91 million. CECO Environmental had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. Analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 221,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 117,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries.

