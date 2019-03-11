CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) Holdings Trimmed by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93,460 shares during the period. CBIZ makes up approximately 1.1% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $15,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th.

In other news, insider Michael W. Gleespen sold 54,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,094,186.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,058.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael W. Gleespen sold 44,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $880,640.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,058.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,380 shares of company stock worth $2,433,898 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $20.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.52.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. CBIZ had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services that help its clients manage their finances, employees, and insurance needs. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting, tax, financial advisory, government healthcare consulting, and risk advisory and valuation services.

