Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Invests $279,000 in AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Stock

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.
In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 16,850 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $1,495,437.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 286,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William J. Chase sold 60,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,437,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,647 shares of company stock worth $12,643,874. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,343.27% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.
AbbVie declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.48.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.
