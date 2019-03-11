Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Invests $279,000 in AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Stock

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 16,850 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $1,495,437.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 286,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William J. Chase sold 60,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,437,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,647 shares of company stock worth $12,643,874. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $77.58 on Monday. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $75.77 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The company has a market cap of $116.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,343.27% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.48.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/carlton-hofferkamp-jenks-wealth-management-llc-invests-279000-in-abbvie-inc-abbv-stock.html.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.