Caretrust REIT Inc (CTRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) to post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Caretrust REIT also reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Caretrust REIT.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $40.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Caretrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Caretrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

Shares of CTRE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.47. 24,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,086. Caretrust REIT has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,844,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,054,000 after acquiring an additional 710,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after buying an additional 124,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,695,000 after buying an additional 80,010 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 323,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 268,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 192 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust REIT is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

