Cardlytics (CDLX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cardlytics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cardlytics from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cardlytics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.86.

CDLX stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $375.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.29.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.37. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, CFO David Thomas Evans sold 27,147 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $366,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 26,870 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $362,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,503 shares of company stock worth $1,464,517 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Canaan Partners VIII LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,647,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Cardlytics by 68.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,194,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,376 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Cardlytics by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,462,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,842,000 after acquiring an additional 751,148 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,491,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Cardlytics by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,264,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after acquiring an additional 465,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

