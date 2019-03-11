Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Position Cut by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA lowered its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,467,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270,833 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health accounts for 0.6% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned about 0.49% of Cardinal Health worth $65,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Cardinal Health by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,021,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058,369 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Cardinal Health by 4,912.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,698,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,746 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 611.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,535,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,135,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cardinal Health by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,829,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered Cardinal Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

CAH opened at $47.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $73.23.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $37.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 24.01% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.4763 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

