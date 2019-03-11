Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (SDR)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) in a report released on Thursday morning. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 2,637 ($34.46) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,150 ($41.16) price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,293 ($43.03).

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock opened at GBX 2,554 ($33.37) on Thursday. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 12-month low of GBX 3,002 ($39.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,784 ($49.44).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s previous dividend of $35.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

