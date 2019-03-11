Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,690 Shares of Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,623,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,141 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at $597,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 403,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after acquiring an additional 18,740 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 87.4% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 678,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after acquiring an additional 316,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 215,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $31.54 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

In other news, insider Henry F. Greig sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 3,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,668 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,690 Shares of Synchrony Financial (SYF)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-sells-1690-shares-of-synchrony-financial-syf.html.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.