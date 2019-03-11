Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 283 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 99,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 58,261 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,972,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 478.7% in the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29,142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD opened at $49.95 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st.

