Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 703 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 300,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after buying an additional 19,665 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $2,673,000. RMR Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. RMR Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. 35.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IIPR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $69.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.91 million, a PE ratio of 103.36 and a beta of 1.62. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $81.60.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

