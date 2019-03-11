California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,193 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (STMP)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,193 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $7,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stamps.com by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $596,854,000 after buying an additional 119,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stamps.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,728,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,979,000 after buying an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Stamps.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,728,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,979,000 after buying an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 49.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,602,000 after acquiring an additional 245,300 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 447,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,676,000 after acquiring an additional 64,596 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Stamps.com from $265.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Maxim Group lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley set a $300.00 price target on Stamps.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stamps.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.83.

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,200 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,120 in the last three months. 6.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $87.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.51. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $285.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $170.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.99 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 28.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

