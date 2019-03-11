California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 30,234 Shares of Orbotech Ltd (ORBK)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Orbotech Ltd (NASDAQ:ORBK) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 30,234 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Orbotech were worth $7,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORBK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Orbotech in the third quarter worth about $173,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Orbotech by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Orbotech by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orbotech in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Orbotech in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBK opened at $65.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74. Orbotech Ltd has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $66.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Orbotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Orbotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orbotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Orbotech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

About Orbotech

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software.

