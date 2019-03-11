California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 22,850 Shares of Life Storage Inc (LSI)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,850 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $7,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Life Storage by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSI. Bank of America lowered Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.86.

In related news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,306 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $133,198.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,578.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 4,006 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $405,006.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,539.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $94.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.51. Life Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $80.12 and a twelve month high of $102.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

