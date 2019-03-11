California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.48 Million Stake in Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,685 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.13% of Columbia Sportswear worth $7,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth $25,380,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 573,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,378,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 200,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,631,000 after buying an additional 158,787 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth $11,213,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 279,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,020,000 after buying an additional 121,216 shares during the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $100.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $74.28 and a 12 month high of $109.74.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.06 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Macquarie set a $118.00 price objective on Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Cowen set a $118.00 price objective on Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 10,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,112,707.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Franco Fogliato sold 8,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $956,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,651,940 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

