Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,203 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $59.16 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $35.49 and a 12-month high of $59.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $4,805,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,208 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,113,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,953 shares of company stock worth $11,907,228 in the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

