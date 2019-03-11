Cactus (WHD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells and rents highly-engineered wellheads and pressure control equipment. Its products sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases of its customers’ wells. In addition, it provides field services for all its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. The company operates primarily in the Permian, SCOOP/STACK, Marcellus, Utica, Eagle Ford and Bakken. Cactus, Inc. is based in HOUSTON. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cactus in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cactus from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised Cactus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cactus from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Cactus in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.73.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $36.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 0.08. Cactus has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $139.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.27 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cactus will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 455.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,840,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,458,000 after buying an additional 1,509,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 42.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,141,000 after buying an additional 988,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 43.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,198,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,438,000 after buying an additional 973,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 43.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,198,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,438,000 after buying an additional 973,085 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 82.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,914,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,270,000 after buying an additional 867,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

