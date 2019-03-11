Buckeye Partners (BPL) Now Covered by Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group cut Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Buckeye Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.08.

Shares of BPL traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,561. Buckeye Partners has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.86 million. Buckeye Partners had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Buckeye Partners will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Buckeye Partners by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 5,572,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $161,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,735 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Buckeye Partners by 27.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,790,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $419,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,274 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Buckeye Partners by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,265,000 after buying an additional 1,626,804 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Buckeye Partners during the third quarter worth about $52,182,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Buckeye Partners by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,145,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,199,000 after buying an additional 1,061,307 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Buckeye Partners

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

