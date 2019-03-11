Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Sells 73,735 Shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Stock

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 73,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $5,494,732.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 7th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 2,000 shares of Genomic Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total transaction of $147,440.00.
- On Tuesday, March 5th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 117,387 shares of Genomic Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $9,041,146.74.
- On Thursday, February 28th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 600 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $45,720.00.
- On Monday, January 28th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 46,477 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $3,303,120.39.
- On Friday, January 25th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 208,831 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $15,006,595.66.
- On Thursday, January 17th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 181,747 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $12,865,870.13.
- On Tuesday, January 22nd, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 371,689 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $26,668,685.75.
- On Thursday, January 10th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 10,185 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $715,801.80.
- On Monday, January 14th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 39,259 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $2,757,552.16.
- On Wednesday, December 12th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 85,420 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $6,306,558.60.
Shares of GHDX traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.08. 317,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.48 and a beta of 0.88. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $92.18.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHDX. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Genomic Health by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genomic Health by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genomic Health in the third quarter worth $171,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genomic Health in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Genomic Health in the third quarter worth $202,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Genomic Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Genomic Health to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Genomic Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.13.
Genomic Health Company Profile
Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.
