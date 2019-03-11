Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

BEP has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.42.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $30.76 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.89, a P/E/G ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,088.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,154,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,495,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,593,000 after acquiring an additional 82,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,034,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Further Reading: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.