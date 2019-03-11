Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.54

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.54 and last traded at $41.61, with a volume of 44798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.37.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.72.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.84 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 2.82%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.502 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 318.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 352,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 43.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,059,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,059,000 after purchasing an additional 270,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/brookfield-infrastructure-partners-bip-sets-new-1-year-high-at-42-54.html.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. engages in utility, transport, energy, and communications infrastructure businesses. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 12,000 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; approximately 3.3 million electricity and natural gas connections in the United Kingdom and Colombia; and a port facility that exports metallurgical and thermal coal in Australia.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.