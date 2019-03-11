Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBU. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 8,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Signition LP now owns 11,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 2,349.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 15,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

BBU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of BBU opened at $34.26 on Monday. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 88.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/brookfield-business-partners-lp-bbu-shares-bought-by-citigroup-inc.html.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.