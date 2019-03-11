Brokerages Set Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) Price Target at $55.13

Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 17th. DA Davidson set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $818,387.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,417.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dermot Halpin sold 14,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $808,278.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,142.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,729 shares of company stock worth $2,627,528. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,130 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,901 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,084 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,674 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRIP traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,067. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Tripadvisor’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

