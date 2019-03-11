Brokerages Set Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) PT at $27.75

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th.

In other Genesis Energy news, VP Chad Anthony Landry acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $197,500.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEL. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEL traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,491. Genesis Energy has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $25.52. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -282.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $689.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.40 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. Genesis Energy’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Genesis Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Genesis Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is presently -2,750.00%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep-water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

