Brokerages Expect Zscaler Inc (ZS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.47 Million

Brokerages predict that Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) will announce sales of $69.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.40 million to $74.75 million. Zscaler reported sales of $49.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $278.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $270.00 million to $290.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $363.91 million, with estimates ranging from $343.14 million to $397.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zscaler.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America set a $53.00 price objective on Zscaler and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on Zscaler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Zscaler from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $61,167.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 555,562 shares of company stock valued at $28,802,523. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,969,000 after purchasing an additional 207,920 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,410,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,343,000 after purchasing an additional 230,714 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,635,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,364. Zscaler has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $61.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.32.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

