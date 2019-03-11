Brokerages Anticipate Virtusa Co. (VRTU) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) will announce earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Virtusa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.60. Virtusa posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $314.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.32 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Virtusa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtusa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Shares of Virtusa stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,254. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Virtusa has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $58.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $60,916.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,149,612.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas R. Holler sold 24,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $1,185,653.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,769 shares of company stock valued at $8,234,246 over the last 90 days. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Virtusa by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,352,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,343,000 after buying an additional 55,460 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 181,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,750,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 2.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 334,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,942,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 12.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,868,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,060,000 after buying an additional 310,939 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtusa in the fourth quarter worth about $6,792,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

