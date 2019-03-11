Brokerages Anticipate SVMK Inc (SVMK) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Brokerages expect SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SVMK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that SVMK will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.88 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SVMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of SVMK in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVMK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

NASDAQ:SVMK traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,760,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,526. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -10.80. SVMK has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In related news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 3,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $51,086.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $95,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,641.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SVMK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

