Brokerages Anticipate Pointer Telocation Ltd (PNTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.34 Million

Analysts expect that Pointer Telocation Ltd (NASDAQ:PNTR) will report $19.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pointer Telocation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.87 million and the highest is $19.80 million. Pointer Telocation posted sales of $20.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Pointer Telocation will report full year sales of $86.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.02 million to $92.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $101.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pointer Telocation.

Get Pointer Telocation alerts:

Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). Pointer Telocation had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.81%.

PNTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pointer Telocation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price objective on Pointer Telocation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pointer Telocation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pointer Telocation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Pointer Telocation by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pointer Telocation by 22.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 39,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pointer Telocation by 27.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 45,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pointer Telocation by 74.7% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 31,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pointer Telocation by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 472,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNTR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.21. 13,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,093. Pointer Telocation has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $115.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.48.

Pointer Telocation Company Profile

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive and insurance industries, and mobile assets management markets worldwide. It operates through MRM and Cellocator sgments. The MRM segment offers asset management, fleet management, stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR), and connected car services.

Read More: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pointer Telocation (PNTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pointer Telocation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pointer Telocation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.