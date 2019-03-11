Brokerages Anticipate CarGurus Inc (CARG) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Brokerages expect CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. CarGurus reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CarGurus.

CARG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.85. 11,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,558. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $57.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.01, a PEG ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 2.04.

In other CarGurus news, VP Thomas Michael Caputo sold 6,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $263,602.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $71,373.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,922,582 shares of company stock valued at $73,774,607 in the last three months. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after buying an additional 98,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $15,947,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

