BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,876 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 489.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Shares of IDXX opened at $201.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 1.02. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.11 and a 12 month high of $256.22.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $549.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.04 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 1,501.97% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Lane sold 971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $201,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan W. Ayers sold 15,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.13, for a total value of $3,310,307.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,047,226 shares in the company, valued at $217,959,147.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,144 shares of company stock worth $8,378,892 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

