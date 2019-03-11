BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $7.24 Million Position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,605 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMTD. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

AMTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Nally sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,402,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,851,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD opened at $54.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $63.01.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 4th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is 35.93%.

TD Ameritrade Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

