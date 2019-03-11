BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $7.01 Million Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (BAP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 33,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 716.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 108,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,191,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,545,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $790,907,000 after acquiring an additional 50,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 61,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.50.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $235.61 on Monday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $207.41 and a 1 year high of $250.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.37). Credicorp had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

