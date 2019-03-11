BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Position in Dover Corp (DOV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 141.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 62,891 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.07% of Dover worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Dover by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Dover by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Dover by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Dover by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dover from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.35 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

NYSE:DOV opened at $89.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $65.83 and a 1-year high of $93.20.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

In related news, insider Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 7,272 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $641,608.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,872.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 13,102 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,142,363.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,405.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,277,800. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

