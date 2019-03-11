Bridgepoint Education (BPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Bridgepoint Education to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

NYSE:BPI opened at $6.34 on Monday. Bridgepoint Education has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $13.63. The company has a market cap of $172.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.

Get Bridgepoint Education alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BPI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Bridgepoint Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgepoint Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Barrington Research set a $15.00 price target on shares of Bridgepoint Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bridgepoint Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

In other Bridgepoint Education news, Director Robert D. Hartman sold 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $61,442.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,452.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgepoint Education stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.73% of Bridgepoint Education worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bridgepoint Education (BPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/bridgepoint-education-bpi-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

About Bridgepoint Education

Bridgepoint Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgepoint Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgepoint Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.