Bovis Homes Group plc (BVS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,129.88 ($14.76).

Several research firms have weighed in on BVS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,055 ($13.79) target price on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($16.07) target price on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.97) target price on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Bovis Homes Group alerts:

Shares of LON:BVS traded down GBX 18.50 ($0.24) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,122.50 ($14.67). 376,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bovis Homes Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 818.60 ($10.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,311.50 ($17.14).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Bovis Homes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

Bovis Homes Group Company Profile

Bovis Homes Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to six-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2017, it had a consented land bank of 17,096 plots. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bovis Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bovis Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.