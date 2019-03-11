Bouygues (BOUYF) and Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI) Head to Head Review

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) and Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bouygues and Chicago Bridge & Iron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bouygues 3.21% 12.19% 3.40% Chicago Bridge & Iron N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Bouygues and Chicago Bridge & Iron’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bouygues $37.36 billion 1.74 $1.23 billion N/A N/A Chicago Bridge & Iron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bouygues has higher revenue and earnings than Chicago Bridge & Iron.

Dividends

Bouygues pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Chicago Bridge & Iron pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bouygues and Chicago Bridge & Iron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bouygues 0 0 0 0 N/A Chicago Bridge & Iron 1 2 1 0 2.00

Chicago Bridge & Iron has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.72%. Given Chicago Bridge & Iron’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chicago Bridge & Iron is more favorable than Bouygues.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.0% of Chicago Bridge & Iron shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chicago Bridge & Iron shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bouygues beats Chicago Bridge & Iron on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, media, and telecom sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials. It also engages in the construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; production and sale of waterproofing and claddings for buildings; the manufacture, installation, and maintenance of road safety equipment, road markings, and traffic signs, as well as traffic management and access control equipment; and the installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines for conveying fluids and dry networks. In addition, the company produces TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1, and LCI complementary freeview TV channels; operates TV Breizh, Histoire, Ushuaïa, and Serieclub theme channels; produces, broadcasts, and distributes content; sells advertising space for Les Indés radios and Websites; provides MYTF1 digital TV services; and operates la seine musicale concert hall, as well as works in the field of entertainment, including home shopping, board games, music production and live shows, etc. Further, it offers mobile and fixed Internet services; and Tout-en-un ideo, a fixed and mobile telephony, Internet, and television services, as well as provides Bbox Miami, a TV box. Bouygues SA was founded in 1952 and is based in Paris, France.

About Chicago Bridge & Iron

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. provides services to customers in energy infrastructure market. The Company provides services, such as conceptual design, technology, engineering, procurement, fabrication, modularization, construction, commissioning, maintenance, program management and environmental services. Its Engineering and Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services. Its Fabrication Services segment provides fabrication and erection of steel plate structures; fabrication of piping systems and process modules, and manufacturing and distribution of pipe and fittings. The Technology segment provides process technology licenses and associated engineering services, and catalysts, for petrochemical and refining industries, and offers process planning and project development services.

