Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.67.

BXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 25th.

Shares of BXP stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.20. The stock had a trading volume of 720,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,082. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $107.84 and a 52-week high of $136.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

In related news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $267,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,007,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,322,000 after purchasing an additional 943,094 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 417,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,369,000 after purchasing an additional 24,082 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 164,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

