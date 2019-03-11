Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 780.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGT. Deutsche Bank set a $160.00 price target on shares of Allegiant Travel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.62.

In other news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $1,246,822.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,987,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,495,465.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $54,422.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $126.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.91. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $98.18 and a 52 week high of $181.45.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.69 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

